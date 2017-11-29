Enjoy the best stories and perspectives from the theatre world today. News Center
Close News Center

Waitress

Dec 19 - Dec 31, 2017
Buell Theatre (View Map & Seating Chart)
• MUSICAL • DRAMA
Run Time: 2 hours and 30 minutes including intermission
Ticket Price: Starting at $25. Prices vary by date and availability.
Age Recommendation: 13+ Contains mature themes
Advisory: To come

Brought to life by a groundbreaking all-female creative team, this irresistible new hit features original music and lyrics by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (“Brave,” “Love Song”), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Hair, Pippin, Finding Neverland).

“It’s an empowering musical of the highest order!” raves the Chicago Tribune. Inspired by Adrienne Shelly’s beloved film, Waitress tells the story of Jenna — a waitress and expert pie maker, who dreams of a way out of her small town and loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a fresh start, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes for happiness. But Jenna must summon the strength and courage to rebuild her own life. “Waitress is a little slice of heaven!” says Entertainment Weekly and “a monumental contribution to Broadway!” according to Marie Claire. Don’t miss this uplifting musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Accessible Matinee Performance
Accessible Matinee Performance
Dec 31 | 2:00pm

Free with admission


To buy tickets for any accessible performance, select the appropriate code noted below. For optimal service, call the box office at 303.893.4100.


Sign Language promo code: ASL
Audio Description promo code: AUDIO
Open Captioned promo code: OCAP

 
Check back soon for photos and videos of Waitress. Head over to our blog for news, reviews, photos and videos of other DCPA shows and events.

The wait is over to find Denver's two little Lulus for 'Waitress'

Molly Scotto and Hazel Thompson will perform the role of Lulu during the Denver run of Waitress.

~DCPA NewsCenter
‘Avalanche of Cute’: Toddlers Audition for ‘Waitress’

The Broadway musical, Waitress, auditions 4-year-old girls to play the role of Lulu during the Denver run of the show.

~CBS Denver
Desi Oakley & More Get Ready to Serve Up Piping Hot Performances on Waitress’ National Tour

Desi Oakley, Bryan Fenkart and more are prepped to bring the Sara Bareilles-scored heart warmer Waitressto a town near you.

~Broadway.com
Pies to Go! Getting to Know WAITRESS’ Jenna on Tour, Desi Oakley
The upcoming National Touring Production of Waitress, the new Broadway musical from Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles inspired by Adrienne Shelley's 2007 motion picture, will be led by Desi Oakley
~BroadwayWorld
Search is on for two young Denver actresses to perform in ‘Waitress’

The search is on for two young local girls to perform the role of “Lulu” for the duration of the Denver engagement of Waitress. 

~DCPA News Center
Watch Desi Oakley and Cast of Waitress National Tour Perform for the Press

The national tour of the Sara Bareilles musical launches October 17 in Cleveland, Ohio. Take A first look at the show in rehearsals before it hits the road.

~Playbill
Two local child actresses could star in Broadway musical this winter

Two local five-years-old have the chance to star in a Broadway musical coming to Denver this winter.

~9NEWS
Check back soon for cast & crew of Waitress. Head over to our blog for news, reviews, photos and videos of other DCPA shows and events.
2017/18 Broadway Designer Series LEARN MORE
Various payment options

Select a Date

BOX OFFICE: 800.641.1222
Hours: Mon-Sat 10am-8pm
Sun 10am-6pm
GROUP TICKETS
season sponsors:
UC Health Season Sponsor
Season Sponsor United
Season Sponsor SCFD
Season Sponsor CBS4
Season Sponsor The Denver Post